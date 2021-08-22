Richmond Christian places administrators on administrative leave following arrests, address allegations against former teachers

Richmond Christian School had no comment on the incident, and she is still listed as a coach on the school’s website.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Christian School in Chesterfield has issued a statement on behalf of the school board in response to the string of recent arrests of two former teachers, as well as two of the school’s leaders.

The school addressed the situation with each person, first saying that former volleyball coach Elisabeth “Rose” Bredemeier, who was arrested on Aug. 15, is no longer employed at the school, and that her alleged conduct “took place off campus and off-duty.”

The school said Tara Drooker, who was arrested on Aug. 19, was last employed by the school in 2018 and that she was a volleyball coach in 2017. The statement also referenced Bredemeier “detailed certain past conduct” by Drooker.

When it came to headmaster Dr. Cliff Williams and business manager Derek Zbyszinski, who were both arrested on Aug. 20 and charged with failing to report suspected abuse or neglect of a child, the statement said the two are currently on administrative leave pending a full investigation. It also said the school board was aware a report was made by the school to Child Protective Services.

“These arrests are deeply troubling to the school and our community,” the statement reads. “The pain experienced by any victim of sexual misconduct is extremely upsetting. RCS is unwavering in our commitment to support any victim of sexual misconduct and will do everything in our power to prevent any future incident or allegation.”

Bredemeier has been charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Drooker has been charged with four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian.