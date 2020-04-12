Richmond church holds drive-in Easter Sunday service

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed things for many Americans, and churches in Central Virginia are no exception.

This Sunday, hundreds of people sat in their cars to listen to Fred Wyatt, Speaking Spirit Ministries‘ pastor, give a sermon in a parking lot near the church. The odd seating arrangement was the result of Governor Northam’s mandated that no more than 10 people can meet at one time, sitting in cars was one way the congregation got around the rule.

While it was a different sight for churchgoers, it’s what the times called for to still receive the gospel.

“People want hope,” said pastor Fred Wyatt. “Today gives hope. In this season, people want to know that this will eventually pass. Everything will be okay.”

His sermon was a reflection on how the sacrifices that Jesus made is a microcosm of the sacrifices we all have to make during the pandemic.

“Wisdom says that we need to abide by the guidelines,” Wyatt said. “The 10 people rule, the six-feet social distancing. I think that’s you being wise and smart.”

The pastor says as long as the pandemic lasts, this will be the “normal” for his congregation. However, he still looks forward to them making it through the pandemic – safely.

“So that when we do gather again, I won’t be at a funeral,” Wyatt said. “It will be at the house of the Lord.”

Want to attend a service?

The church holds services at 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. near the main campus off of Ravenswood Road each Sunday, with a live stream service at 10:10 a.m. online as well. You can stream the online service here.

