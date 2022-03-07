RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — At a special council meeting on Monday, March 7, the Richmond City Council unveiled their choice for a new voter map – but residents will still have a month to participate in public comment and make their voices heard.

The results of the 2020 census showed that three of Richmond’s voter districts, which are used to elect city council and school board members, had population deviations of more than 5% of the “ideal” that would ensure equal representation.

The 2nd and 6th Districts had grown more rapidly than the rest of the city, leaving them with over more residents than permitted under Virginia law, and the 3rd District had grown much more slowly, leaving it with too few.

On the maps below, colored areas represent the existing district boundaries, while the black lines represent proposal 2C, which has been recommended for adoption by the city council.

On Richmond’s Northside, two large chunks have been transferred from the 2nd and 6th districts to the third. The move would consolidate several neighborhoods, combining them into the 3rd District.

Meanwhile, in East End a single development – the Jefferson Townhouses – would be transferred from the 7th District to the 6th.

Under the plan, several adjustments have been made to central Richmond.

First, a chunk of the 6th District has been split between the 2nd and 5th Districts, bringing the boundary in line with 2nd Street all the way from I-95 to the James River.

Then, a portion of the 5th District – encompassing parts of the Virginia Commonwealth University campus and swaths of student housing – is set to be transferred to the 2nd, bringing the boundary in line with Main Street.

Finally, 8 blocks of the 2nd would be transferred to the 1st, bringing the boundary in line with Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Richmond’s three Southside districts – the 4th, 8th and 9th – would see no changes under the proposed maps.

While the council has endorsed proposal 2C, there are still opportunities for public input. The city will hold a public meeting on April 11 to solicit feedback on map 2C and accept alternative proposals from Richmond residents.

The city will also accept written comments until April 25 by:

Mail: Richmond Decennial Voter District Redistricting – Richmond City Hall; 900 E. Broad Street, Suite 305; Richmond, Virginia 23219

Fax: (804) 646-5468

Email: redistricting@rva.gov

On March 25th there will be a final public hearing and vote to adopt the final redistricting plan.