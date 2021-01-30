Richmond City Health District postpones senior vaccination event scheduled for Sunday

A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a resident at DomusVi nursing home in Alcala Henares, Spain, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Health authorities in Spain are complaining that they are running short of COVID-19 vaccines due to delays in deliveries by pharmaceutical companies. Spain along with the rest of the European Union has suffered delays since Pfizer announced two weeks ago that it would reduce deliveries temporarily during a plant upgrade. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With a winter storm forecasted to impact the Richmond metro area Sunday, the Richmond City Health District is making changes to its planned vaccination events this weekend.

The health district has postponed its vaccination event for seniors scheduled for Sunday, January 31 and moved it to Tuesday, February 2. Emails are being sent to those who had appointments scheduled for Sunday, as they will need to sign up for a new appointment on Tuesday.

In addition, the health district has moved appointments for those who had them scheduled for the morning of Saturday, January 30 to later in the afternoon. Emails have been sent out to those who will be affected by the changes.

If you are attending the event at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, the health district wants those folks to know they could be waiting up to an hour before they receive their shots. When you arrive, you will be directed to a designated parking area where you’ll wait before you’re called. Bathrooms will be available on site.