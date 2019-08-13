Richmond City Health District providing back-to-school physicals, vaccinations

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2018, file photo, a medical assistant at a community health center gives a patient a flu shot in Seattle. U.S. health officials say the flu vaccine has again turned out to be a disappointment. The vaccine didn’t work against a flu bug that popped up halfway through the season. Figures released Thursday, June 27, 2019, show the vaccine was only 29% effective overall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Health District is holding their annual Back-to-School Clinic for city residents on Friday, Aug. 23.

All vaccinations for daycare and school entry will be available for children ages four years and older. The HPV vaccine will be available for students ages nine through 18.

Free school entry physicals will also be offered in partnership with the VCU School of Nursing.

Parents are asked to bring their child’s immunization shot records and insurance card. If uninsured, both services will be free.

The clinic will be held at the health department, located at 400 E. Cary Street, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Those attending are asked to use the Cary Street Entrance.

For more information, visit here.