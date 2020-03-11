Richmond City Sheriff’s Office nearly $3M over budget; overtime to blame

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new report reveals the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office went nearly $3 million over budget this past year and Tuesday, the sheriff met with city auditors to explain why.

According to the audit report, overtime payments were the primary reason as to why the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office went over budget. Overtime rose by more than 300 percent from 2018-19.

Sheriff Antoinette Irving says she kept those staffing levels for security reasons, telling 8News that it’s important to keep a close eye on inmates and their behavior to reduce harm to themselves and others.

“We want to make sure we are running the facility as a direct supervision facility,” she said. “Gotta make that we can observe things that go on and keep people safe and give them the medical attention they need.”

According to the report, the jail has more than 70 job openings.

Sheriff Irving says pay is the problem when it comes to hiring and retaining staff which is why she has to give overtime.

LATEST STORIES: