Richmond closes Manchester Climbing Wall, stops traffic in Chimborazo Park, in response to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond is closing two more outdoor area in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Chimborazo Park in Church Hill is closed to vehicular traffic, effective immediately. And beginning on Monday, Apr. 27, access to the Manchester Climbing Wall, on the south side of the James River, will be closed.

Regarding the climbing wall, the City of Richmond Parks and Recreation office said in a press release that, “The high use, high concentration, and high touch area does not allow for the public to properly social distance or for proper sanitation to take place.”

“The city understands the importance of the park system to our residents and will re-evaluate the need for closures and cancellations as this unprecedented situation evolves,” said the release.

The two additional closures come after the City has closed other outdoor areas including athletic fields, dog parks, picnic shelters, basketball courts and more. A current list of all City of Richmond Parks and Recreation closures is available on their website.