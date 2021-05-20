Richmond community, loved ones honor Lt. Ashley Berry with street sign designation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)— Loved ones and community members honored a fallen Richmond firefighter Thursday. Councilmember Reva Trammel organized a street sign designation for Ashley Berry, a Lieutenant who served with the Richmond Fire Department.

The sign, reading “Lt. Ashley Nicole Berry Way” was installed on 2700 Berry Road. Her uncle, George Berry, lives on the same street.

Waverly Berry, her father, said today was a celebration but he wished she were present. At the event he looks back on the night she was killed.

“We were finally getting in the bed to say our last prayers before we fell asleep,” he said. “That’s when we got the phone call.”

Ashley Berry was shot and killed in Hopewell on Thanksgiving Day back in 2019. She was shielding her son from the gunfire when she was hit. Now her son says memories of her can help bring back happier times.

“We can just pray about her and think thoughts about her, so we can be happy,” he said.

Waverly Berry said his daughter gave out baskets of food to families in need at the Military Retirees Club the day she died.

“I just wish she were here,” Waverly Berry said. He lost another child within two years of Ashely Berry’s death. Waverly Berry said his faith in God is helping him and his family get through the pain to celebrate his daughter’s legacy.

Trammel remembers Berry fondly. “Her memory will always live in our eighth district,” she said.

Richmond Fire Department Chief Melvin Carter said Berry’s acts of kindness will be felt throughout the community.

“Ashley was selfless. She gave of herself to help others whether she was in uniform or out of uniform,” Carter said.

Although Berry’s case remains unsolved, Waverly Berry called on the Richmond community to become a better place.

“Whatever you do stay busy with something positive in your life instead of worrying about a corner to sell drugs or something,” Carter said.