Richmond County deputy seriously injured after being struck by car on Route 3

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a Richmond County deputy was seriously injured after he was struck by a car overnight.

According to Virginia State Police, the deputy was providing traffic control with his lights activated in a marked Dodge Charger for a wrecker loading another vehicle on Route 3, west of Route 642, at around 2:15 a.m.

A Toyota Avalon, driven by a 17-year-old girl, was traveling westbound on Route 3 and struck the deputy as he was standing on the left side of the wrecker, VSP said.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The teen driver was not injured.

She was charged with reckless driving and failure to yield right of way or reduce speed when approaching emergency vehicles.

The crash remains under investigation.