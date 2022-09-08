RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam caller that has reportedly been impersonating Richmond County law enforcement.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, the Richmond County Sheriff announced that several complaints had been made regarding an individual calling and claiming to be a deputy with the sheriff’s office.

According to the announcement, the caller claimed that whoever was receiving the call had missed jury duty and owed money in fines. The caller reportedly stated that his name was Timothy King.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there are no deputies by that name in its employment. Community members were also assured that the sheriff’s office will never call asking for personal information.

It is recommended that the best practice for anyone who receives these or similar scam calls is to hang up and not give any personal information.