‘We haven’t really seen anything like this’: Richmond couple comes across flooding creek during walk

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The rain and wind tore through the Richmond area Monday, causing flooding, crashes and downed trees. Viewers sent photos and videos to 8News showing a creek that had flooded in Richmond.

“We haven’t really seen anything like this,” said Kyler Hedrick, who lives by the creek near Libbie Lake South Street. “I mean, we’ve seen hard rains over here but we’ve never seen anything that’s brought a fence down or anything like that.”

A fence down on one side and a yard flooded on the other side of the creek behind Libbie Mill Library that got so high there were literally fish out of water.

“Just wanted to save them. Their little fish lives,” Annie Evans told 8News.

Evans and Hedrick recently moved and were walking in the area when they came upon all the fish.

“We saw them still fluttering and saw them that they were still alive, but we knew once the rain kind of died down, obviously this water wasn’t going to last forever right here,” Hedrick explained. “So, if they weren’t moved back to where the water was they weren’t going to make it.”

Hedrick and Evans told 8News they saved roughly 10 to 12 fish.

Other areas were also affected by the heavy rain and weather on Monday. In Chesterfield, a tree came down on Belmont Road and flooding was reported in other parts of Richmond.