Richmond couple looking to a start family describes waiting game for IVF treatment

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The coronavirus is impacting some couples dealing with infertility. Many fertility treatments have been put on hold because of the pandemic. For one Richmond couple going through in-vitro fertilization, or IVF, it is a waiting game.

Chloe and Abel Birk have been trying to conceive for four years. “We realized that we wouldn’t be able to have kids naturally,” C. Birk said.

In November, they began IVF treatments to try and get pregnant. Chloe took medication and injections to prepare for her egg retrieval surgery.

“We were really lucky and we got a lot of embryos from that egg retrieval. So after that, we went ahead and moved forward with embryo transfers,” she said.

Their last embryo transfer attempt was on March 30, but things were changing at their fertility clinic because of COVID-19. The clinic decided to close to everyone except those in the process of embryo transfers, like the Birks.

“We were lucky to make it through and keep on doing our embryo transfer that cycle,” C. Birk said. But unfortunately, that IVF cycle did not work out. “We had a chemical pregnancy,” she told 8News.

The couple was ready to try again, but to start a new embryo transfer, they now have to wait until the clinic fully reopens.

“It’s definitely something that’s already had a lot of uncertainty, whether it’s going to work out or not, and then with the coronavirus, it just adds more uncertainty, more feelings of fear, honestly, because you’re like, ‘Is this going to work out in the timeframe I had planned or not?’,” C. Birk said.

A. Birk’s job pays for the expensive procedures. He has no indications that he will be laid off, but says that is something that stays in the back of his mind.

“There’s always the fear that, if I do lose my job, I lose all the coverage, everything that’s paying for the procedure and most insurance companies won’t cover you,” he said.

The Birks’ fertility clinic recently opened back up, but is only seeing people aged 38 to 44 for the time being. The Birks are below that age range, so it is a waiting game right now.

“We’re waiting to hear back from them when they will open up officially for everyone,” C. Birk said.

