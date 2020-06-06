Breaking News
Body recovered in Appomattox River

Richmond dancers pose in front of the Robert E. Lee monument

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Richmond dancers come together at the Robert E. Lee monument 2

Richmond dancers come together at the Robert E. Lee monument on June 5, 2020, after Northam’s announcement to take it down as soon as possible.

(Kennedy George on the left, Ava Holloway on the right. Photo: Marcus Ingram)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ava Holloway and Kennedy George are dancers at the Central Virginia Dance Academy where they celebrate each other’s diversity and gifts.

“We are using dance to spread awareness, positivity and to bring everyone together in the community,” Holloway told 8News.

Richmond dancers come together at the Robert E. Lee monument 2
Richmond dancers come together at the Robert E. Lee monument on June 5, 2020, after Northam’s announcement to take it down as soon as possible. (Kennedy George on the left, Ava Holloway on the right. Photo: Marcus Ingram)

Following Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s announcement to take down the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue, the young dancers took to the monument to strike a pose. 

“This monument represents our past and in order to not repeat it, we have to reconcile and come together,” Holloway said. “Dance does that. It brings people together.”

Fatal Arrest Fallout

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events