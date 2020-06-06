Richmond dancers pose in front of the Robert E. Lee monument

(Kennedy George on the left, Ava Holloway on the right. Photo: Marcus Ingram)

Richmond dancers come together at the Robert E. Lee monument on June 5, 2020, after Northam’s announcement to take it down as soon as possible.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ava Holloway and Kennedy George are dancers at the Central Virginia Dance Academy where they celebrate each other’s diversity and gifts.

“We are using dance to spread awareness, positivity and to bring everyone together in the community,” Holloway told 8News.

Following Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s announcement to take down the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue, the young dancers took to the monument to strike a pose.

“This monument represents our past and in order to not repeat it, we have to reconcile and come together,” Holloway said. “Dance does that. It brings people together.”