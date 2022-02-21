Richmond doctor to appear on Jeopardy! Monday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond doctor will be a contestant on Jeopardy! on Monday, Feb. 21.

Henry Rozycki, a vice chair of research and a neonatologist with the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, is one of Jeopardy’s three contestants.

The VCU doctor got the call in November after taking the online test once before in 2017.

When he finally got that call to audition for the show, he was surprised.

“Oh my god, what don’t I know?”

Rozycki said he prepared for the game show by cramming over the course of four weeks. He spent time studying everything from rivers and capitals to vice presidents and opera.

“Every evening I spent a couple of hours making flashcards. I don’t know if I really learned anything and I certainly don’t think there was any question that I got. It just made me feel like I was doing something,” he said.

He said the Jeopardy! crew made him feel comfortable and prepared for the taping.

“I remember the final Jeopardy! question and I think I got a daily double, but I can’t say for sure because it’s a blur,” he said.

Though we don’t know what the categories will be or who wins tonight’s episode yet, we do know that this will be Rozycki’s last time on the Jeopardy! set.

“I’m not quitting my job, you know, it was one of those bucket list experiences,” he said.

He also has support from colleagues, family members and the Richmond community, who will join him at a viewing party in Church Hill.

The episode airs Monday night at 7:30 pm on ABC 8.