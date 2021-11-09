Richmond drywall contractor pays $40k in back wages after federal violations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Labor Department said it has recovered more than $40,000 in back wages from Alliance Drywall & Paint LLC.

The department said the drywall company failed to pay 63 non-exempt hourly employees working as drywall installers and painters time worked over a 40 workweek and did not maintain an accurate record of hours worked.

“Employers must understand their responsibility to comply with the law and avoid overtime violations like those found in this case,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Roberto Melendez. “Other construction industry employers should use the outcome of this investigation as an opportunity to review their own pay practices to ensure their workers receive all hard-earned wages.”

In total, Alliance Drywall & Paint paid $40,146 in back wages.