Richmond extends deadline for utility relief assistance

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Department of Public Utilities in Richmond is giving residents more time to apply for relief assistance with utility bills.

Customers who have fallen behind on their bills because of economic hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic now have until Jan. 31 to apply for assistance – the original deadline was Jan. 17.

Funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) is helping to make the Municipal Utility Relief Program possible. The program is being administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. It’s a one-time opportunity with one payment per household or business.

To be eligible for assistance, applicants must meet certain criteria such as being a customer (residential or non-residential) of the City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities with active utility service; have experienced/been impacted by an economic hardship due to COVID-19; have fallen behind on their City water, wastewater or natural gas utility bill for services during the period of March 1, 2020 through December 30, 2020; have not received any other forms of relief or financial assistance for their City utility services; and submitted the completed application so that it is received by DPU on or before Jan. 31.

Residents can apply for assistance in person at City Hall (900 E. Broad St., Room 115), East District Initiative (701 N. 25th St.) or Southside Community Services Center (4100 Hull St.) or drop off a complete printed application. You can also request an application by emailing DPUCares@richmondgov.com or call (804) 646-4646. More info can be found on the city’s public utilities website.