Richmond family surprises VUU graduate with parade

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As many colleges and universities are readjusting their graduation plans due to COVID-19, one Richmond family surprised their graduate with a parade.

Marcus Archer was scheduled to graduate with a degree in special education from Virginia Union University in May but the ceremony was canceled because of the pandemic.

However, Archer’s family was still eager to celebrate his achievements, and held a graduation parade Saturday, May 9th.

Family, friends, and former teachers and principals got in their cars and drove past his house congratulating him as he waved from a safe distance. He was also gifted with balloons.

Marcus graduated from Armstrong High School in 2015, and later went on to play football at VUU.

He’s since been offered a position to teach with Richmond Public Schools.