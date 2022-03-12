RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department battled an apartment fire this morning on Arthur Ashe Boulevard that left 5 people without a home.

According to Captain Flowers of the RFD, crews responded to a call at 8 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard at 6:27 am and found heavy smoke pouring from the windows of the building.

Four of the occupants managed to escape the fire on their own, but a fifth person remained inside.

Upon entering, crews noticed heavy flames from the rear of the building. They managed to rescue the victim inside, and performed CPR on the scene until an ambulance could take them to VCU Medical Center.

The victim suffered life threatening injuries. The other occupants and firefighters did not report any major injuries and the fire was extinguished by 7:27 am.