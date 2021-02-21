Richmond fire crews battle three-alarm fire at vacant church

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 2:21 p.m. UPDATE: Firefighters with Richmond Fire have gotten the fire under control. Engines remain on scene as an investigation continues. Hull Street is closed in both directions along the 2600 and 2700 blocks.
12:35 p.m. UPDATE: Richmond Fire has upgraded the blaze to a three-alarm fire.
The Richmond Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out at a vacant church on the 2700 block of Hull Street Sunday morning.
The two-alarm fire had multiple engines respond to the scene.
RFD reported no injuries or fatalities via their official Twitter account.
