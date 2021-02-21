Richmond fire crews battle three-alarm fire at vacant church

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 2:21 p.m. UPDATE: Firefighters with Richmond Fire have gotten the fire under control. Engines remain on scene as an investigation continues. Hull Street is closed in both directions along the 2600 and 2700 blocks.

12:35 p.m. UPDATE: Richmond Fire has upgraded the blaze to a three-alarm fire.

The Richmond Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out at a vacant church on the 2700 block of Hull Street Sunday morning.

The two-alarm fire had multiple engines respond to the scene.

RFD reported no injuries or fatalities via their official Twitter account.

Working Fire Declared: Engine 13 arrived on scene 2701 Hull St. with heavy smoke coming from a vacant church under construction. Once inside, heavy fire was found throughout and a 2nd Alarm fire was declared. No injuries or fatalities to report at this time. @CityRichmondVA #1RVA pic.twitter.com/stUcFw9yVv — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) February 21, 2021

This is breaking news. Stay with 8News for updates.