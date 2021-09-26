Richmond fire crews rescue dog from Sunday morning blaze

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday morning in Forest Hill, transporting one occupant to the hospital and rescuing a dog from the house.

Crews arrived at the scene just after 7:30 Sunday, and found smoke coming from the house. The house’s three human occupants had already escaped the house, but one canine occupant remained inside.



Crews administered oxygen to the dog on scene. (Photos courtesy of the Richmond Fire Department)

Firefighters found the dog hiding under a bed in the house, but not to worry – crews administered oxygen on the scene, and the pup is expected to make a full recovery.

The fire under control by 7:53. One occupant of the house was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation, but firefighters on the scene told 8News there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been faulty wiring, but the fire is still under investigation.

The Fire Department also said Richmonders should ensure their fire alarms are working properly and that they have at least two exits from their home.