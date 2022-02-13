Richmond Fire crews respond to vacant house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond fire crews responded to a fire on Richmond’s Northside Sunday morning at a vacant home near Brookland Park.

At around 8:20 am, fire crews were called to the house on Essex Place on a report of a house fire.

There was heavy smoke coming from the house at the scene, and crews located a fire burning in the crawl space beneath the structure.

Photos from the Richmond Fire Department show heavy smoke pouring from the vacant house.

The fire was reportedly under control by 8:41 am.