Richmond Fire Department fights Saturday morning apartment fire

by: WRIC Newsroom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department fought a Northside apartment fire Saturday morning.

The department said the fire was at 2307 Cecil Road, and heavy fire was coming from the rear of the apartment.

They extinguished it from the attic of an adjacent apartment, causing a second alarm to be declared.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.

