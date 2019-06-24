Richmond Fire hosting blood drive Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department is hosting a blood drive Monday.

It will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their headquarters, located at 201 E. Franklin Street.

“Someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion due to surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, or traumatic injuries every two seconds. You could spend your lunch break saving a life,” the city of Richmond said in a press release.

COME SEE US! We're hosting a Blood Drive today from 11AM-3PM @ Fire Headquarters (201 E. Franklin St.). Walk-ins are welcomed, parking available in the rear. Every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood, this lifesaving care starts with one person making a generous donation. pic.twitter.com/oY4DuqTdp1 — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) June 24, 2019

Parking will be available behind the building and on the street, as available.

To schedule an appointment, visit here or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Drop-ins are also welcome.