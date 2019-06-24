Richmond Fire hosting blood drive Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department is hosting a blood drive Monday.
It will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their headquarters, located at 201 E. Franklin Street.
“Someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion due to surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, or traumatic injuries every two seconds. You could spend your lunch break saving a life,” the city of Richmond said in a press release.
Parking will be available behind the building and on the street, as available.
To schedule an appointment, visit here or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Drop-ins are also welcome.