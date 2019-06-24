1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Richmond Fire hosting blood drive Monday

Local News

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy Richmond Fire Department

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department is hosting a blood drive Monday.

It will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their headquarters, located at 201 E. Franklin Street.

“Someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion due to surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, or traumatic injuries every two seconds. You could spend your lunch break saving a life,” the city of Richmond said in a press release.

Parking will be available behind the building and on the street, as available.

To schedule an appointment, visit here or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Drop-ins are also welcome.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events