Richmond Fire mourning the loss of arson K9 Pearl

The Richmond Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its ‘dearest members,’ Arson K9 LT Pearl.

Pearl, who joined the department in 2015, passed away Monday night.

“She had a love for butterflies which prevented her from originally becoming a disability assistance K-9,” Richmond Fire said in a release. “But she found a home with us and immediately became a vital member of our Fire Investigations Unit.”

Pearl was directly involved in more than 100 arson cases that resulted in multiple convictions.

“Pearl exemplified faithful and exceptional service to the City of Richmond and surrounding counties during her tenure,” RFD added. “When not actively working, she could be found lying beside her loyal partner, LT Brian Dalrymple, or rambling along the floors as she ran to greet everyone who arrived.”

