Richmond firefighters battle Christmas morning blaze

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department says no one was injured in a house fire early Christmas morning.

The fire at 3712 North Avenue started Friday morning before 2 a.m. Crews were called to the address after a Richmond police officer patrolling the area noticed smoke.

Once on scene, firefighters witnessed “heavy smoke” coming out of the two-story home.

Working Fire: Engine 16 arrived on scene 3712 North Ave. with heavy smoke coming from a two story home. The property is vacant @RichmondPolice noticed the smoke while on patrol. The fire is under control, searches are negative, no injuries/fatalities to report at this time. #1RVA pic.twitter.com/YhW34bUaPW — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) December 25, 2020

In a tweet posted at 1:55 a.m., the department said the fire was under control. After searching the home, they determined it was vacant.

At this time, there is no word on what caused the fire.

