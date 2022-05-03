RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Don’t be shocked when you hit the gas pump this week: prices are on the rise again across the Central Virginia region, though they’re still below this year’s high point in early March.

Prices rose precipitously at the beginning of March, driven by concerns over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, hitting a peak in Richmond of $4.25 a gallon on March 10.

Prices cooled off a little over the following two months, dipping as low as $3.90 in mid-April, but now data shows they’re on the rise again, with average prices jumping ten cents over the past week to reach $4.06 a gallon.

For those hoping to find a deal, GasBuddy.com shows that the cheapest gas in the region is currently available in New Kent County, where one station lists fuel at $3.84 cents a gallon.