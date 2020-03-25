Chesterfield Golden Corral employees give free meals to first responders

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Golden Corral in North Chesterfield served up kindness in addition to mac and cheese Wednesday afternoon by giving out free hot lunches to first responders who came by in uniform.

Even though the restaurant is temporarily closed because of COVID-19 mandates, employees chose to give back instead of giving up and volunteered their time to fill the stomachs of those on the front lines.

Thomas Jones, the sales manager at Golden Corral, said giving back is a passion of his.

“This is our way of saying we appreciate you, we see you, we know what you’re doing out there,” Jones said.

Instead of letting the food go to waste, they put together a plate of chicken, green beans and mac and cheese for the people battling COVID-19 on the front-lines.

“They’re putting their life on the line. Every day. Every day they’re putting the life on the line,” Jones said. “Regardless of the situation, if it’s a fire, if it’s an emergency — they out there.”

Ricky Johnson, an assistant manager at the restaurant, said closing up shop has been eye-opening for him.

“Unfortunately, when we had to close our doors like many other businesses, all the managers and staff had to file for unemployment so right now we are volunteering our time to give back,” Johnson said.

While the reopening date for the Golden Corral on South Providence Road is uncertain right now, the workers said one small act like this can impact a community.

