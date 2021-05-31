Richmond health district hosting COVID-19 testing, vaccinations this week

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health District continues to provide residents with the opportunities to get vaccinated.

This week, the health district is hosting seven vaccination events and a COVID-19 testing location. If you are unvaccinated and celebrating Memorial Day weekend by gathering to remember the fallen, you may consider taking a COVID-19 test.

The testing location is on Thursday, June 3 at the East Henrico Health Department. The event runs from 2 to 4 p.m.

As of Sunday, May 31, the Virginia Department of Health reported that over 8.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. This means that 55.3% of Virginia adults are fully vaccinated and 66.7% have received their first dose.

If you live in Richmond or Henrico, here’s a list of vaccination events this week: