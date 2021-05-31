Richmond health district hosting COVID-19 testing, vaccinations this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health District continues to provide residents with the opportunities to get vaccinated.
This week, the health district is hosting seven vaccination events and a COVID-19 testing location. If you are unvaccinated and celebrating Memorial Day weekend by gathering to remember the fallen, you may consider taking a COVID-19 test.
The testing location is on Thursday, June 3 at the East Henrico Health Department. The event runs from 2 to 4 p.m.
As of Sunday, May 31, the Virginia Department of Health reported that over 8.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. This means that 55.3% of Virginia adults are fully vaccinated and 66.7% have received their first dose.
If you live in Richmond or Henrico, here’s a list of vaccination events this week:
|Tues 6/1
11am – 5pm
|George Wythe High School
4314 Crutchfield St, Richmond, 23225
|Pfizer/J&J
|Tues 6/1
9am-12pm
|Hermitage Enterprise:
10299 Woodman Road, Glen Allen (J&J)
|J&J
|Tues 6/1
2-3pm
|Mosby Apartments Rec Center Dose 1:
1543 Coalter Street Richmond, VA 23223
|Moderna
|Wed 6/2
3pm – 6pm
|George Wythe High School
4314 Crutchfield St, Richmond, 23225
|Pfizer/J&J
|6/2/2021
2-3:30pm
|Neighborhood Resource Center Dose 2:
1519 Williamsburg Rd, Richmond, VA 23231
|Moderna
|Thurs 6/3
11a-3pm
|Gilpin Resource Center Dose 1:
436 Calhoun Street Richmond VA 23220
|Moderna
|Fri 6/4
11am – 3pm
|Virginia Union University
1359 W Graham Road, Richmond, 23220
|Pfizer