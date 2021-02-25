Richmond Henrico Health District to get 10,180 vaccine doses next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Henrico Health District (RHHD) gave an update on COVID-19 vaccine-related news Thursday morning.

RHHD Nurse Manager, Amy Popovich said the number of vaccines administered in the Richmond and Henrico districts exceeds 97,0000 to date.

Those in Phase 1a and 1b are currently being vaccinated. Popovich said there isn’t enough vaccine supply to open up to all of Phase 1b, however, this should happen sometime in March.

“We are not only vaccinating 1a. We are also vaccinating 1b, so there are eleven essential worker categories in 1b — were focusing on one through three.” Amy Popovich said. “That’s how it’s been for the last month or so, which includes the police, fire, hazmat, congregate settings, also schools and daycares. So that been our focus and of course the addition, the other part of 1b is individuals 65 and older.”

Popovich said on Monday, RHHD will receive 10,180 vaccines, which is nearly four thousand more vaccines than in the previous five weeks. She said this means there will be more of a vaccine capacity for healthcare workers and vaccination events throughout the area.

The health department has identified a location to bring a new mass vaccination clinic to Richmond’s southside, according to Popovich.

“We really want to make sure we have an accessible location in the southside,” she said. “So, as Richmond Henrico Health District, that’s our strategy to add in another large location there and of course continue Arthur Ashe.”