Richmond Henrico Health District to provide update on COVID vaccination activities on Monday

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Henrico Health District is set to provide an update on COVID-19 vaccine-related activities on Monday, with the demand for getting the shots far exceeding the supply of actual doses of the vaccine.

Amy Popovich, the RHHD Nurse Manager, will be leading a Facebook Live at 11 a.m. and providing insight on large vaccination events and building partnerships, among other topics. It’s part of a series of Facebook Live events the health district is doing to keep the public and the press informed about vaccination efforts.

Popovich will discuss the vaccine shortage and how it’s impacting local vaccination efforts. The health district says the current bottleneck is the vaccine supply and not the amount of staff or vaccine distribution infrastructure, and they believe they can vaccinate 25,000 people per week.

The current partnerships between RHHD and pharmacies and providers is going to be paused until higher quantities of vaccine supply from the federal government are distributed.

You can watch Monday’s event live on the Richmond City Health District and Henrico County Health District Facebook pages.

And if you believe you fall into either the Phase 1a or Phase 1b groups eligible to get vaccinated, call (804) 205-3501 Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for more information.