RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) are offering shingles and pneumonia vaccines through the in-home “Doses and Demand” program.

The shingles vaccine will be available to people 50 years and older while the pneumonia vaccine will be available to people 65 and older.

“Preventing shingles and pneumococcal pneumonia among our older residents helps maintain the health and wellbeing of our entire community,” said RHHD Health Director, Dr. Elaine Perry. “We hope that, by expanding our Doses on Demand program, we make it easier for people to get these important vaccines.”

An in-home appointment can be scheduled by calling RHHD’s Contact Center at 804-205-3501. Vaccines will be billed to patients’ insurance or provided free of charge to those without insurance.