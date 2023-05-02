HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police and Henrico County Police officers are currently on scene of a reported officer-involved shooting.

Around 4:52 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, Henrico Police were made aware of a pursuit involving a cement truck that began in the City of Richmond.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The chase ended when the truck came to a stop near the intersection of Deane Road and Coleman Road. The driver was alone in the vehicle.

An officer shot the suspect, according to police sources. The suspect has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and no officers were injured during the incident.

Police are now on scene investigating a crash and officer-involved shooting.

Around 4:52 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, Henrico Police were made aware of a pursuit involving a truck that began in the City of Richmond. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Rodney Road and Deane Road in Henrico County. Credit: 8News.

Around 4:52 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, Henrico Police were made aware of a pursuit involving a truck that began in the City of Richmond. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Rodney Road and Deane Road in Henrico County. Credit: 8News.

Around 4:52 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, Henrico Police were made aware of a pursuit involving a truck that began in the City of Richmond. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Rodney Road and Deane Road in Henrico County. Credit: 8News.

Around 4:52 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, Henrico Police were made aware of a pursuit involving a truck that began in the City of Richmond. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Rodney Road and Deane Road in Henrico County. Credit: 8News.

A Richmond Police car was also significantly damaged in the crash.

Crews are on scene gather more information. Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.