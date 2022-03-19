RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia Department of Historic Resources added nine new historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register this week during their quarterly board meeting. Among these additions is a historic district in downtown Richmond.

The Shockoe Hill Burying Ground Historic District, which encompasses six important historic locations, is now recognized on the official list of places of historic, architectural, archaeological and cultural significance. This area is bounded east to west by Interstate-64 and N 2nd Street and runs from E Bates Street north to the train tracks.

This historic district includes Shockoe Hill Cemetery, the Almshouse and Hebrew Cemetery, which were previously listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Joining these three places to form the newly listed district are the City Hospital and Colored Almshouse Site, the Shockoe Hill Burying Ground and the City Powder Magazine Site.

The Department of Historic Resources said in a press release that these locations, “reflect patterns and changes in social and racial relationships, the impacts of war, medical practices and education, and the construction of historical memory.”

Intersection fo 5th Street and Hospital Street, camera facing southest. The location of the Staff Zone agency and gully just south of the building include coniderable fills thought to cover remains of the City Powder Magazine which was blown up April 13, 1865 causing several deaths and creating damage throughout Richmond. (Photo provided by Virginia Department of Historic Resources)

Hebrew Cemetery, camera facing southeast (Photo provided by Virginia Department of Historic Resources)

Chapel at The Hebrew Cemetery, camera facing north (Photo provided by Virginia Department of Historic Resources)

“The Shockoe Hill Burying Ground Historic District in the City of Richmond emerged following the disestablishment of the Anglican Church in the late 18th century,” according to the release. “It embodies the city’s assumption of responsibilities for the medical and housing needs of the poor, for providing treatment and isolation facilities for victims of epidemics, and for burial of its residents. First laid out in 1799 for the purpose of establishing ‘a public burying ground for white persons,’ the cemetery continued to expand throughout the 19th century.”

Nearby, Henrico County and the City of Petersburg are also home to historic sites recently added to the landmarks register.

Henrico’s Chatsworth School, built around 1916, has been recognized as an important site in the history of educational development in Virginia. This school educated African American children in the first through fourth grades prior to the desegregation of Virginia’s public schools.

Chatsworth also operated as an immunization and health clinic for its community until 1955 when the county closed the school.

Interior, Chatsworth School (Photo provided by Virginia Department of Historic Resources)

Interior, classroom, Chatsworth School (Photo provided by Virginia Department of Historic Resources)

Exterior, Chatsworth School (Photo provided by Virginia Department of Historic Resources)

The Byrne Street USO Club in Petersburg, which was built in 1942, was recognized in the register as an important recreational site. This club offered recreation and entertainment to African American servicemen during World War II. It also acted as a community center for their families.

Programs hosted by the Byrne Street USO Club included music recitals, scholarly presentations, radio broadcasts and sports.

Interior with artwork, Byrne Street USO Club (Photo provided by Virginia Department of Historic Resources)

Interior, Byrne Street USO Club (Photo provided by Virginia Department of Historic Resources)

Exterior, Byrne Street USO Club (Photo provided by Virginia Department of Historic Resources)

Other newly listed Virginia landmarks include: