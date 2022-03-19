RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia Department of Historic Resources added nine new historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register this week during their quarterly board meeting. Among these additions is a historic district in downtown Richmond.
The Shockoe Hill Burying Ground Historic District, which encompasses six important historic locations, is now recognized on the official list of places of historic, architectural, archaeological and cultural significance. This area is bounded east to west by Interstate-64 and N 2nd Street and runs from E Bates Street north to the train tracks.
This historic district includes Shockoe Hill Cemetery, the Almshouse and Hebrew Cemetery, which were previously listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Joining these three places to form the newly listed district are the City Hospital and Colored Almshouse Site, the Shockoe Hill Burying Ground and the City Powder Magazine Site.
The Department of Historic Resources said in a press release that these locations, “reflect patterns and changes in social and racial relationships, the impacts of war, medical practices and education, and the construction of historical memory.”
“The Shockoe Hill Burying Ground Historic District in the City of Richmond emerged following the disestablishment of the Anglican Church in the late 18th century,” according to the release. “It embodies the city’s assumption of responsibilities for the medical and housing needs of the poor, for providing treatment and isolation facilities for victims of epidemics, and for burial of its residents. First laid out in 1799 for the purpose of establishing ‘a public burying ground for white persons,’ the cemetery continued to expand throughout the 19th century.”
Nearby, Henrico County and the City of Petersburg are also home to historic sites recently added to the landmarks register.
Henrico’s Chatsworth School, built around 1916, has been recognized as an important site in the history of educational development in Virginia. This school educated African American children in the first through fourth grades prior to the desegregation of Virginia’s public schools.
Chatsworth also operated as an immunization and health clinic for its community until 1955 when the county closed the school.
The Byrne Street USO Club in Petersburg, which was built in 1942, was recognized in the register as an important recreational site. This club offered recreation and entertainment to African American servicemen during World War II. It also acted as a community center for their families.
Programs hosted by the Byrne Street USO Club included music recitals, scholarly presentations, radio broadcasts and sports.
Other newly listed Virginia landmarks include:
- The C.L. Robinson Ice and Cold Storage Building (City of Winchester)
- Fulton Farm (Wythe County)
- The Rivermont School (City of Covington)
- Green Hill Cemetery (Page County)
- The Snickersville Turnpike (Loudoun County)
- The Timberneck Boundary Increase (Gloucester County)