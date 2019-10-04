Richmond increases police patrols at movie theaters for ‘Joker’ release

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Joker is back. The Batman villain is noted for his clown-like appearance and fans are excited about the new movie, but local police departments are being cautious during premiere weekend.

“This is one of my favorite villains!” said Kwaku Gbordzi.

“Joker is a very, very confusing guy. Never know what he’s going to do,” fellow ‘Joker’ fan Joaquin Sanchez added.

Critics worry the new ‘Joker’ movie may provoke copycat violence similar to the 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting.

“It seems shootings happen everywhere nowadays, so not much you can really like do,” said Gbordzi.

Alarmed by the violence in the movie, family of victims wrote a letter to Warner Brothers. They hope there’s no repeat.

Here in Richmond, Joker fans aren’t too worried.

“Sometimes there’s the fear of anything happening, but you also have to understand that I’ve been here for three years; I really love Richmond and I feel safe here and I hope nothing happens,” Sanchez said.

Richmond Police and Richmond City Sheriff’s Office say they will have an increased presence at movie theaters in Richmond for the film’s much-anticipated opening weekend. Henrico says they are also increasing patrols.

“It makes me feel a lot safer and confident watching the movie,” Sanchez added.

“It’s good they’re airing on the side of caution,” Gbordzi said.