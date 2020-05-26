Richmond International Airport has 96% drop in passenger traffic in April

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the travel industry. Passenger traffic at Richmond International Airport has plummeted in April, with a 96.4 percent drop compared with the same time last year.

Figures from the Capital Region Airport Commission, provided to 8News on Tuesday, show the stark contrast in total passengers from the previous year. Last April, Richmond International had more than 372,000 total passengers fly in and out of the airport. In 2020, they only reported 13,550 passengers.

Passenger traffic at Richmond International Airport has plummeted in April, with a 96.4 percent drop compared with the same time last year. (graph courtesy of the Capital Region Airport Commission)

In terms of the whole year, Richmond International Airport has seen a nearly 38 percent decline in passengers from 2019 to 2020 with a 11 percent revenue dip from the previous fiscal year. The airport was granted federal funding in response to the economic fallout brought on by the virus.

Richmond International will receive more than $18 million from the Cares Act, the coronavirus relief package that doled out $10 billion to airports across the nation and nearly $310 million in funding to 47 of the 66 public-use airports in Virginia.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: