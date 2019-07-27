Richmond locals talk Equifax breach impact, settlement plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You could be eligible for $125 if you are one of the 147 million Americans whose personal information was compromised in the 2017 Equifax data breach.

Equifax reached a huge settlement with the Federal Trade Commission Monday for up to $700 million. To see if you can get some settlement money, go to the Equifax Data Breach Settlement website and type in your last name and the last six digits of your social security number.

8News went to the streets of Richmond to see if people knew how to make it happen.

“I assumed it would never happen, at least not to me,” said one man who was impacted.

If you were impacted, you can get free credit monitoring for 10 years. If you already have credit monitoring, you can choose to receive $125. Some said the compensation will not make up for having their data stolen.

“I’m curious what kind of information they got, how they utilized it, whether there’s going to be some sort of identify theft or something coming down the path. $125 isn’t going to save me,” said one man who was affected.

“I’m going to be honest, it’s America in 2019,” said another man who was impacted, “Nothing is safe these days.”

Equifax said they can also provide up to $20,000 for those who had to spend time and money as a result of the breach.

The deadline to file a claim is Jan. 22, 2020.