Richmond Lyft driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger during ride
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A 51-year-old is behind bars after being accused of committing sex crimes against a woman during a Lyft ride.

Earlier this month, a woman arrived at a Chesterfield hospital and reported that she had been sexually assaulted by her Lyft driver during a ride.

Chesterfield Police said the alleged sexual assault occurred in the 3100 block of Queens Grant Drive during the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 3.

Robert W. Sauvager of Richmond was arrested and charged on Nov. 6 with aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration.

Sauvager is being held at the Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

Police said they will continue to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.

