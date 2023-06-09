HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A Richmond man is facing new felony charges after police say he tried to intentionally crash a cement truck into two Richmond Police cars back in May. The same man was shot by Richmond Police after leading them on a pursuit through the city and into Henrico County that same day.

On Tuesday, May 2, Henrico Police responded to the intersection of Deane Road and Rodney Road for a reported crash between a cement truck and a Richmond Police car. This crash reportedly followed a pursuit between police and the truck that started in Richmond and went in Henrico County after Richmond officers saw the truck driving in a “reckless manner.”

Around 4:52 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, Henrico Police were made aware of a pursuit involving a truck that began in the City of Richmond. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Rodney Road and Deane Road in Henrico County. Credit: 8News.

During the pursuit, the driver of the cement truck — identified as Giovanni Giordano Roggiero II, 31, of Richmond — intentionally backed into two Richmond Police vehicles while officers were inside.

After the crash, a Richmond police officer shot Roggiero, who was still inside the truck.

Roggiero was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No police officers were injured in the crash or shooting.

Two police cars were significantly damaged in the crash.

Henrico Police have now charged Roggiero with attempted aggravated murder, felony vandalism and felony eluding. He was previously charged with attempted murder and disregarding an order to stop back in May.

Henrico Police are continuing two separate investigations for this incident — one for the crash and another for the shooting. The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or the shooting is asked to contact Detective Noah at 804-501-5581.