HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– The family members of a Richmond man who was shot and killed Wednesday, and residents at the Henrico apartment complex his car crashed into shortly after, are reacting to the tragic early-morning incident.

Henrico Police said they received a call just after 3 a.m. for an incident at the intersection of Bremner Boulevard and Beth Road. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Quincy Henderson, the driver of a grey Infiniti SUV.

29-year-old Quincy Henderson

According to authorities, there were signs at the scene that showed that Henderson had been shot. In the initial stage of the investigation, officers said they believe Henderson was shot while driving the car along Bremner Boulevard.

Henderson hit an occupied apartment building and then veered onto Beth road, hitting two cars, before coming to a stop.

A neighbor at the scene said he called 911 after he heard a loud noise.

The neighbor said he went outside and found Henderson dead in a vehicle on Beth Road, right outside of his apartment. He also said he saw a bullet hole in the car. The man told 8News that his son’s car was one of the two cars damaged in the incident.

Abbington West End Apartments car damages (8News)

A second man at the scene told 8News he was Henderson’s Uncle. He said Henderson’s family is “hysterical,” and is trying to process the incident.

Nearby residents at the Abbington West End Apartments woke up to serious damage. The crash left a hole in the side of the building and severely damaged two cars – ripping the bumper off of one.

Qudratullah Hotak, a resident at the apartment complex, said he heard the early morning crash.

Hotak said he was in a deep sleep around 2:30 a.m. before the chaos began.

Abbington West End Apartments car crash/shooting (8News)

“When I woke up, I heard the gunshot,” Hotak said. “My wife told me, no, it is a crash. My little daughter also woke up from sleep and she started crying.”

Hotak and his family just moved into the apartment complex two weeks ago.

“It was a very shocking moment for me and my family,” Hotak said. “It made me concerned about this situation and what’s going on around us.”

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Henrico Police Detective Henry at 804-501-4829. Community members may also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or on their smartphone device at P3Tips.com.