RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Earlier in the week, a Richmond man was able to help Atlanta police track down the suspect who stole his luggage at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

The luggage contained multiple items of value, including military equipment and a GPS tracking device. The victim of the theft, Mr. Auslam, reported his luggage missing after arriving in Atlanta on a Delta flight and provided officers real-time GPS coordinates for the bag’s locations.

At first, the luggage appeared to be on a MARTA train traveling from the airport to Dunwoody, Ga. However, a short time later, Auslam received updated GPS coordinates alerting him that his bag was now traveling on a MARTA train back to the airport.

Auslam immediately alerted the police, who responded to the scene at the aiport’s MARTA station. Officers entered the train and arrested the suspect, Stephen Robinson, who was in possession of Auslam’s bag. The officers recovered additional stolen items from another victim when they searched the bag.

The Atlanta Police Department has released the footage of the theft from airport surveillance cameras as a warning to discourage crime.

Robinson was transported back to the airport precinct for processing and charged with larceny and two counts of Removal of Baggage or Freight in a Terminal.