Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, city Police Chief Gerald M. Smith to announce missing persons campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will join Richmond Police Chief Gerald M. Smith on Tuesday afternoon to announce the Missing Persons Date of Disappearance Campaign.

Stoney and Smith will make the announcement at 2:30 p.m. on March 16, marking the date of disappearance of Richmond’s missing persons.

“On the annual date of the disappearance of a member of our community we’ll send out reminders to the public about the ongoing investigations and the need for more information about those who have gone missing,” Smith said in a statement. “Information – even years later – can assist investigators in solving these cases. We will highlight these open cases because solving them are important to the city, to the families and to the Department.”

