Richmond Military Retirees Club hosting resource fair for veterans

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Military Retirees Club in Richmond will host a resource fair on Tuesday, Oct. 5 to provide assistance to military veterans across the Richmond region.

The event, which goes from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the club’s Sledd Street location, will feature veterans services such as help filing claims, connection to mental health and homelessness assistance and free haircuts.

The event is open to veterans and their families, and is completely free of charge.

If you don’t have access to a car, the location at 2220 Sledd Street is accessible by GRTC bus on the 1, 1A, 1B and 1C lines.