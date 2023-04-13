RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond has moved to buy Mayo Island for $14.9 million, touting plans to promote it as the centerpiece of the James River Park System.

The island was originally put up for sale in April 2022 for $19 million, with seller Alan Shaia telling 8News he anticipated that the plot would go to someone seeking to develop the property.

Currently, the island is home to a food truck plaza, auxiliary parking for VCU and the Mayo Bridge, which connects Manchester to Shockoe Bottom.

The Mayo Bridge itself will undergo major renovations over the next few years as the city seeks to replace its aging infrastructure.

Now, Mayor Levar Stoney said the city will seek to transform the island into another link in the James River Park System, a chain of islands and riverfront property running through the heart of the city.

Map showing the properties currently included in the James River Park System. (Map courtesy of rvaMORE)

“Since becoming Mayor, I have been committed to increasing access to green space and parks,” Stoney said. “The addition of Mayo Island to our park system is a major win for all who live, work, play, and visit our great city.”

To purchase the island, the city will use $7.5 million in state conservation funding, $1.5 million in funds from the Capital Region Land Conservancy — a partner on the green space project — and an additional $7.4 million in city debt.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In addition to recreational uses, state officials noted that demolishing the buildings — and parking lots — on the island would have significant environmental benefits.

“The removal of structures and impervious surfaces on Mayo Island, located in the heart of the James River, and its restoration to publicly-accessible natural open space will provide significant resilience, land conservation, and public recreation benefits for generations to come,” said Matthew Wells, Director of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Still, the plan has not yet been finalized. While the proposal was presented to City Council at a work session Tuesday, it has not yet won final approval.