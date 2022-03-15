RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond branch of the NAACP released a list of beliefs on the creation of Civilian Review Boards (CRB), less than 24 hours after Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney sent out his CRB proposal for the city– which harshly contrasts with the newly set expectations set by the Richmond NAACP.

The group’s purpose though, everyone can agree on. The idea of a Civilian Review Board was brought about with the goal of reviewing complaints against police, and holding officers accountable for their actions.

The Richmond NAACP listed ten ideals the organization “strongly believes” in for the creation of a CRB, and said the boards “should be determined by the needs and the make-up of the community being served.”

The organization continued on, saying that the institutions must also be “effective,” and have methods in place so that police are able to be held accountable for their actions.

“We support the City Mayor, but we may need to agree to disagree on some of the upcoming discussions,” the organization wrote in a release.

According to the Mayor’s Office, Stoney’s proposal reflects input from the City Council Task Force for the Establishment of a Civilian Review Board and the Mayor’s Task Force on Reimagining Public Safety, as well as recommendations from Dr. William Pelfrey’s report to the Mayor and Council, which was presented in February 2022. Although many of the action items lean heavily on the side of the beliefs given in Pelfrey’s report.

In Stoney’s proposal, the Civilian Review Board would not have subpoena power and would have to request them from a circuit judge. The board would also not have the power to impose direct punishments upon law enforcement officers but would be authorized to “examine serious cases of police misconduct, officer-involved shootings and allegations of abuse following internal police investigations” and then send the Chief of Police their recommendations on any possible further course of action.

In the beliefs given by the Richmond NAACP, Civilian Review Boards must have subpoena power and “complete access to police witnesses and documents through the legal mandate and subpoena power.” The boards must also have the power to compel prosecutors to bring charges against police officers.

These major action items were lacking from the mayor’s proposal, but were seen in beliefs made known to the mayor from his task force on establishing a review board.

Levar Stoney’s Proposal (left) Richmond NAACP Civilian Review Board Beliefs (right)