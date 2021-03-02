Richmond native named Teacher of the Year in North Carolina’s largest school system

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A North Carolina teacher with roots in Richmond was recently named Teacher of the Year in the state’s largest school system.

Jennifer Pride, a graduate of Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield, is an eighth grade English teacher at Heritage Middle School in Wake County, which surrounds Raleigh. The school system, which serves more than 161,000 students, selected Pride as Teacher of the Year over nine other finalists.

Pride’s been teaching at Heritage Middle the last four years. She co-founded the “Find Your Voice” book club at the school, which openly encourages students to express themselves. When the COVID-19 pandemic forced teachers and students into a virtual learning situation, Pride made a video trying to keep morale of her fellow educators up.

🎉 If you missed our Teacher of the Year event, we recorded it! Take a look to see remarks from WCPSS officials, and learn about our 10 finalists and the great things they are doing in our schools-including our winner, Jennifer Pride of @HeritageMiddle1 🎥https://t.co/3r0gANVqk1 — Wake County Public School System (@WCPSS) February 11, 2021

Pride receives a $1,000 prize, a flat screen TV, gift cards, classroom and office supplies, gift bags and the opportunity to participate in the Global Teachers Victoria Falls Region program, which is a year-long immersion study in southern Africa.