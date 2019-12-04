Richmond offering free flu shots

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — We’ve been talking about it all season, but if you haven’t got your flu shot — now is the time!

The Richmond Health Department is offering free flu shots. All you have to do is show up to their location at 400 East Cary Street. The business hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The free shots will be available all of December except on Dec. 13, Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

This push for vaccines comes after a reported increase in flu activity across the country and right here in Virginia.

For information about the flu, visit www.flu.gov.