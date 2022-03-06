CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond police officer and a civilian were taken to the hospital after a crash on Midlothian Turnpike Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 6:45 am near the Stonebridge Plaza shopping center, with the two vehicles – a Richmond police cruiser and white SUV – blocking two lanes of an intersection.

(Photo: Timothy Corley/WRIC)

The driver of the white SUV was taken to nearby Johnston-Willis Hospital, while the RPD officer was taken to Retreat Doctors’ Hospital in Richmond. Neither driver involved suffered major injuries.

Chesterfield Police have taken over the investigation, and say they cannot confirm at this time whether a traffic violation contributed to the accident.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.