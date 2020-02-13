Richmond organizer urges caution to avoid being scammed when buying ‘Wicked’ tickets online

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — “Wicked” in Richmond is making its fourth stop in the River City between June 3-14.

While the show’s opening night is still more than three months away, some tickets are already on sale online. This week the event’s organizer, Broadway in Richmond, is urging buyers to beware.

“Tickets have not gone on sale yet publicly,” Cindy Creasy, spokesperson for Broadway in Richmond, said.

The group is warning of possible fraudulent social media pages and unregulated ticket sales for the upcoming performances of the musical. Creasy wants fans to make an informed purchase for the shows at the Altria Theater, that is, when they finally go on sale.

“Many times people are just so excited about a show they’re not really paying attention to where they purchase their tickets,” said Creasy. “Which is why we encourage them to know before they go.”

A fan page and event page for the performances are circulating on Facebook. One page states in fine print that it is not “official” but simply an “independent show guide.” The other page links directly to an unverified ticket re-seller.

Creasy says these pages are not associated with the theater or the Broadway in Richmond group.

“We understand everyone’s excitement but sometimes these fan pages, or what looks or appears to be a fan page, is not necessarily official and its certainly not the best way to go,” she explained.

Verified tickets will be available on the Broadway in Richmond website, the Altria Theater website, and through the official ticketing partner “ETIX.” Another sure way to guarantee your ticket, according to the venue, is to walk into the box office and purchase there.

“We want everybody’s experience to be wonderful when they come to the Altria theater for any performance but especially Broadway in Richmond,” said Creasy.

Broadway in Richmond says it will announce in the coming weeks when those official tickets for “Wicked” will be on sale.

