Richmond Pastor dies from complications related to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, the Founder and Pastor of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church, died Saturday from COVID-19 complications.

The church posted this on their Facebook:

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, the Founder and Pastor of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church on Saturday, April 11, 2020 @ 9:00 PM.

Please be in prayer with us for Mother Marcietia Glenn, our first family & the NDEC church family.

We ask that you respectfully allow our First Family to grieve in their own way.

We will announce final arrangements within the next few days.

Be blessed and don’t stop praying for one another.

“Then I heard a voice from heaven saying to me, “Write: ‘Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on.’ ” — “Yes,” says the Spirit, “that they may rest from their labors, and their works follow them.”

‭‭Revelation‬ ‭14:13‬ ‭NKJV‬‬

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine weighed in after losing his friend:

My heart sinks as I learn this morning that Bishop Gerald Glenn, pastor of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church, died yesterday from COVID-19. He was a friend and pillar of Richmond faith community. May all do as much for so many. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) April 12, 2020

