Richmond Police ask for help locating missing woman

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department and Charleston, S.C. Police Department are asking for help from the public in locating a South Carolina woman who has been missing since Nov. 12.

Joselyn Boston, 24, was last seen in South Carolina on Friday, Nov. 12. Detectives believe she could be in Richmond near Canal Street.

According to Richmond Police, Boston suffers from various mental health issues and can be identified by a scar between her eyes.

Anyone with information on Boston’s whereabouts is urged to contact Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or the Charleston Police Department at (843) 743-7200.